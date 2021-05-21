By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on May 11th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The meeting was held on May 11th to avoid a conflict with the awards banquet held on May 10th. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Neal Hiemstra and Jodi Doering. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on April 12th, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the claims presented and the April financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $822,316.82; Add receipts: Taxes $34,032.68; Interest $726.89; Other local/receivables $1,826.30; State $107,379.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $966,281.69; less disbursements $156,618.59; Cash balance: $809,663.10; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $809,663.10.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,140,072.67; Add receipts: Taxes $49,776.55; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,189,849.22; less disbursements $3,286.44; Cash balance: $1,186,562.78; less accounts payable $0.00 Fund balance: $1,186,562.78.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $545,761.96; Add receipts: Taxes $28,915.87; Other local/receivable $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $574,677.83; less disbursements $27,175.90; Cash balance: $547,501.93; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $547,501.93.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $97,036.13; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $1,985.75; Adult receipts $108.85; Interest $3.92; Other local $246.30; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $16,954.10; Total to be accounted for: $116,335.05; less disbursements $16,731.10; Cash balance: $99,603.95; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance $99,603.95.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $65,572.82; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $65,572.82; less disbursements $4,962.88; Cash balance: $60,609.94; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $60,609.94.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,144.44; Add receipts: Interest $1.06; Pupil activities $982.00; Total to be accounted for: $27,127.50; less disbursements $2,640.52; Fund balance $24,486.98.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $126,803.81

Special Education: $26,310.80

Enterprise #53: $4,962.88

Food Service: $7,600.66

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA – VISA, GAS – STATE FFA CONVENTION $198.10

A-OX WELDING, COMPRESSED GAS – SHOP $122.01

AT&T, CELLPHONE BILL $95.80

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE ALARM MAINTENANCE/BATTERY $1,190.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

CLUBHOUSE SUITES, LODGING – BUSINESS MANAGER CONFERENCE $199.00

COLE PAPERS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $60.31

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES – FEBRUARY/MARCH $575.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $515.48

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $383.91

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, NEW PHONE $195.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,529.05

HORIZON HEALTH CARE, BUS DRIVER PHYSICAL – J. ANDERSON $220.00

[IMPREST FUND:

CORSICA SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $20.00

DESMET SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $50.00

MILLER SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $30.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $30.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $50.00

TOTAL APRIL IMPREST CLAIMS: $180.00]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,382.85

KO’S PRO SERVICE, MOWER MAINTENANCE $50.33

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER SHOP, SUPPLIES $18.45

MCLEODS, LEAVE FORMS $254.14

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $88.46

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $4,115.49

PARAGON RIDGE PERKINS CONSORTIUM, PERKINS CONSORTIUM ADMINISTRATION FEE $225.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $12.00

QUILL CORPORATION, AWARD BANQUET SUPPLIES $258.44

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., PRESSURE WASHER HOSE $64.99

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $428.15

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $179.42

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE CONTRACT NURSE SERVICES $310.00

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION, 2020-21 RULE BOOKS $24.00

SELLAND, CRYSTAL, REIMBURSEMENT – EIGHTH GRADE GRADUATION BASKETS/AAA $98.07

SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVE, KINDERGARTEN/PRIMARY ACADEMY(2) $370.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, CO-OP SHARE-WRESTLING (25 PERCENT) $3,709.24

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $116.98

Fund Total: $31,666.17

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, DOWNPAYMENT FOR MATERIALS-ROOF REPAIR $63,731.00

Fund Total: $65,182.63

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $297.10

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP PAYMENTS (ANNUAL) $32,000.00

Fund Total: $32,297.10

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $33.09

CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS, MICROWAVE/UTILITY CART $732.29

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $297.63

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $8,215.18

RESTAURANT DESIGN AND EQUIPMENT, DISHWASHER/MILK COOLER/COMM. MIXER $18,280.17

SIMPLY GOOD FOOD LLC, MENU/NUTRISTUDENT PROGRAM RENEWAL $3,295.00

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $4,649.53

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $230.80

Fund Total: $35,733.69

Chris Selland presented the financial report and the preliminary 2021-2022 school budget. Discussion was also held on the food service account balance with regards to state accountability requirements. The application deadline for the third round of federal COVID funding has been extended from April 30, 2021, to the end of the summer. Preliminary planned use of these funds is to extend the Counselor position from half time to full time (starting in 2021-22) and to install an air filtration/air conditioning system in the gymnasium (summer of 2022). The school district has several years to spend the allocated funding.

Superintendent Weber advised that there is a retirement program planned for Mrs. Klaas, Mrs. Hegg and Mrs. Delvaux (retirement from last year without program due to COVID) on Wednesday, May 12th. Many thanks go out to these dedicated long-time employees who have been a positive influence in many students’ lives. The practice football field sprinkler system is in, and work will begin on the grass. The pavement for the track is set to be completed sometime in June. High school art classes will be offered next year on a trial basis with Mrs. Dunn as the teacher. The Associated School board convention will be held in August this year in person. The tuckpointing project set to be budgeted for next year was discussed as another quote will need to be solicited due to the original vendor not being able to commit to the project. Discussion was also held on a federal grant being applied for through the library.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues and discussed the field trips taken and scheduled for this year. Preliminary registration after round-up for Pre-K and Kindergarten are as follows: Kindergarten – 16, PK4 – 15 and PK3 – 9.

As per Jason Bruce, some bus routes have been modified slightly to accommodate some changes.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board went into executive session pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1 at 5:29 p.m. to discuss a matter pertaining to personnel. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 6:28 p.m.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the purchase of elementary tables and chairs from Innovative Office Systems at a cost of $7,869.84 (capital outlay fund). This will be a 2021-2022 budget item. Motion carried. The Elementary Parent’s Club will contribute approximately the same amount towards the purchase, and the district thanks them for donating funds towards this project.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the surplus and salvage of 10 non-functioning “ready or not tots” Manikin Series Psychology babies (over 25 years old). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger to approve the addition of fifth/sixth grade volleyball to the extra-curricular list for SCW activities and hire Dayna Rodriguez as the shared coach at a stipend of $1,400.00. Motion carried. Fifth/sixth grade volleyball will be added to the salary schedule.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the dissolution of the Co-op in Oral Interpretation with Sanborn Central from the SDHSAA. Each district will run its own Oral Interpretation program next year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the new lunch software program through infinite campus for $6,193.20 through the food service account. Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger to approve the following candidates for 2021 graduation who meet the Woonsocket School and State of South Dakota requirements: Xavier Baysinger, Kaitlin Brueske, Wyatt Burkel, Tyler Eddy, Aleya Fry, Michael Georges, Emma Harvey, Kydan Hollingsworth, Andrew Lindgren, Mazie Opsahl, Collin Schmiedt, Madison Schmiedt, Morgan Schmiedt, Noah Terkildsen, Ellie VonEye and Megann Walz. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering with a second by Lisa Snedeker to approve the following summer office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to accept the resignation of Emily Henriksen as WIN Advisor and approve Armando Rodriguez as the new WIN Advisor effective with the 2021-2022 school year. Motion carried.

The WIN program is designed to assist/motivate students who have missing work and/or low grades.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering with a second by Lisa Snedeker to approve the following votes for the SDHSAA election:

Derek Barrios (Elk-Point Jefferson) – Division III Representative;

Cooper Garnos (Lyman) – West River at Large Representative;

Eric Denning (Mt. Vernon) – Division IV Representative.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2021-2022 Woonsocket Comprehensive Special Education Plan. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the quote from Brian Feistner in the amount of $7,500.00 for the demolition/debris and tree removal/cleanup of the Goergen house and property. Motion carried. This was the only quote received prior to the deadline.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve Fisher Tracks to paint and stripe the practice track (2021-2022 budget) when it is ready at a cost of $6,700.00 to be expensed to the capital outlay fund. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the May 11th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 6:38 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager