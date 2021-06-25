By: admin

Published June 25, 2021, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 14th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker (via tele-conference), Todd Olinger, and Jodi Doering. Neal Hiemstra was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on May 11th, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Jodi Doering seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the claims presented and the May financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $809,663.10; Add receipts: Taxes $182,780.50; Interest $785.42; Other local/receivables $1,361.48; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $994,590.50; less disbursements $169,587.76; Cash balance: $825,002.74; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $825,002.74;

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,186,562.78; Add receipts: Taxes $278,658.62; Other local $0.00; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,465,221.40; less disbursements $65,182.63; Cash balance: $1,400,038.77; less accounts payable: $0.00 Fund balance: $1,400,038.77.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $547,501.93; Add receipts: Taxes $161,787.90; Other local/receivable: $123.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $709,412.83; less disbursements $58,354.32; Cash balance: $651,058.51; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $651,058.51.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $99,603.95; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $3,118.75; Adult receipts $358.95; Interest $4.04; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $17,808.26; Total to be accounted for: $120,893.95; less disbursements $43,474.30; Cash balance: $77,419.65; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $77,419.65.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $60,609.94; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $9,512.00; Total to be accounted for: $70,121.94; less disbursements $4,875.33; Cash balance: $65,246.61; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $65,246.61.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $24,486.98; Add receipts: Interest $1.06; Pupil activities $1,251.00; Total to be accounted for: $25,739.04; less disbursements $2,260.82; Fund balance: $23,478.22.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $137,833.86

Special Education: $26,057.22

Enterprise #53: $4,875.33

Food Service: $7,740.61

Vendor Name, Invoice Date, Amount, Description, Amount:

GENERAL FUND:

AGTEGRA, MAY 31, 2021, $63.48, CHEMICALS $63.48, Vendor Total: $63.48

AIRBORNE, MAY 31, 2021, $3,160.00, SHOOT-A-WAY MACHINE $3,160.00, Vendor Total: $3,160.00

AT&T, MAY 31, 2021, $181.60, CELLPHONE $181.60, Vendor Total: $181.60

BAKERS DESIGN, MAY 31, 2021, $219.13, FLOWERS – SPRING CONCERT/GRADUATION $219.13, Vendor Total: $219.13

BROOKS OIL, MAY 31, 2021, $4,969.28, #2 FUEL OIL $4,969.28, Vendor Total: $4,969.28

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, MAY 31, 2021, $300.00, SANITARY SEWER SYSTEMS (2) – SOCCER $300.00, Vendor Total: $300.00

CAPITAL ONE, MAY 31, 2021, $257.37, TESTING EARBUDS $63.04, SUPPLIES – DRAMA $194.33, Vendor Total: $257.37

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, SHELTON AND BURNS LLP, MAY 31, 2021, $108.15, FEE – EMERGENCY REPAIRS $108.15, Vendor Total: $108.15

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, MAY 31, 2021, $32.50, WATER SERVICE $32.50, Vendor Total: $32.50

DB ELECTRIC, MAY 31, 2021, $288.78, CHANGE WOONY SIGN TO LED LIGHTS $288.78, Vendor Total: $288.78

DOERING, ABBY, May 31, 2021 $32.70, REIMBURSEMENT – WEIGHTS $32.70, Vendor Total: $32.70

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, MAY 31, 2021, $143.00, SERVICE CALL $143.00, Vendor Total: $143.00

EXPRESS 2, MAY 31, 2021, $299.32, GAS – MINI-BUSES $267.37, GAS-VEHICLES $31.95, Vendor Total: $299.32

EXPRESS STOP, MAY 31, 2021, $358.02, GAS – MINI-BUSES $166.58, GAS – VEHICLES $158.18, GAS – MOWER $33.26, Vendor Total: $358.02

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., MAY 31, 2021, $911.00, CHENILLE LETTERS $911.00, Vendor Total: $911.00

HENRIKSEN, EMILY, MAY 31, 2021, $52.95, GAS – STATE TRACK MEET $52.95, Vendor Total: $52.95

HILLYARD, MAY 31, 2021, $520.88, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $520.88, Vendor Total: $520.88

[IMPREST FUND, MAY 31, 2021, $616.00:

CASH, MEAL ALLOWANCE – STATE GOLF $96.00

DEPARTMENT OF AG AND NATURAL RESOURCES, STORMWATER FEE – FOOTBALL/TRACK PROJECT $100.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $40.00

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, GOLF ENTRY FEE $20.00

PLANKINTON SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $30.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS VENDOR TOTAL: $616.00]

K & D BUSING INC., MAY 31, 2021, $16,434.71, REGULAR ROUTES $14,714.00, CO-CURRICULAR ROUTES $1,720.71, Vendor Total: $16,434.71

LEHR, DAVE, MAY 31, 2021, $150.00, SERVICE FEE $75.00, SERVICE FEE $75.00, Vendor Total: $150.00

MCCAIN, TIM, MAY 31, 2021, $100.00, MARKER/SCOREKEEPER – STATE $100.00, Vendor Total: $100.00

MCLAGAN, MITCH, MAY 31, 2021, $100.00, MARKING FEE – STATE GOLF $100.00

MCLAGAN, MITCH, 1, MAY 31, 2021, $100.00, MARKING FEES – GOLF $100.00, Vendor Total: $200.00

MENARDS, MAY 31, 2021, $21.42, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $21.42, Vendor Total: $21.42

NAPA AUTO PARTS, MAY 31, 2021, $287.14, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $287.14, Vendor Total: $287.14

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, MAY 31, 2021, $3,677.91, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,677.91, Vendor Total: $3,677.91

PETTY CASH, MAY 31, 2021, $23.15, POSTAGE EXPENSE $23.15, Vendor Total: $23.15

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, MAY 31, 2021, $105.96, PRE-REGION GOLF EXPENSE $105.96, PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, MAY 31, 2021, $122.79, REGION GOLF EXPENSES $122.79, Vendor Total: $228.75

PREFERRED PRINTING, MAY 31, 2021, $20.23, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMA $20.23, Vendor Total: $20.23

QUILL CORPORATION, MAY 31, 2021, $136.24, TABLE COVER – AAA BANQUET $136.24, Vendor Total: $136.24

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, MAY 31, 2021, $90,374.99, SHARED SERVICES $46,648.50, SHARED SERVICES – SS/MED $3,951.31, SHARED SERVICES – RETIREMENT $5,943.87, SHARED SERVICES – INSURANCE $3,088.32, SHARED SERVICES – COACHING $3,182.50, SHARED SERVICES – COACHING $243.46, SHARED SERVICES – GIRLS COACHING $4,780.00, SHARED SERVICES – GIRLS COACHING $365.67, SHARED SERVICES – GIRLS COACHING $286.80, SHARED SERVICES – COACHING $190.95, STATE TRACK FEES $3,669.57, SHARED SERVICES $14,112.32, LOSSES $64.75, LOSSES $360.54, EXTRA-DUTY $866.85, SS/MED $565.18, RETIREMENT $853.23, HEALTH INSURANCE $1,201.17, Vendor Total: $90,374.99

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, MAY 31, 2021, $330.70, PUBLICATIONS/COMPOSITE $330.70, Vendor Total: $330.70

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, 1, MAY 31, 2021, $183.20, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $183.20, Vendor Total: $183.20

SCHOENFISH & CO. INC., 1, MAY 31, 2021, $7,800.00, AUDIT FEES $7,800.00, Vendor Total: $7,800.00

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION, MAY 31, 2021, $186.00, DUES – 2020/21 $186.00, Vendor Total: $186.00

SIGNATURE PLUS, MAY 31, 2021, $1,974.15, AWARDS $1,974.15, Vendor Total: $1,974.15

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ASSOCIATION, 1, MAY 31, 2021, $185.00, SUPERINTENDENT CONFERENCE FEE $185.00, Vendor Total: $185.00

SPORTBOARDZ, MAY 31, 2021, $20.00, SPORTSBOARDS SUPPLIES $20.00, Vendor Total: $20.00

US POST OFFICE, MAY 31, 2021, $96.00, PO BOX FEE $48.00, PO BOX FEE 48.00, Vendor Total: $96.00

VANHEERDEN, SHANNON, MAY 31, 2021, $24.05, SUPPLIES – AAA CENTERPIECES $24.05, Vendor Total: $24.05

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, MAY 31, 2021, $314.00, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00, Vendor Total: $314.00

Fund Total: $135,281.80

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, MAY 31, 2021, $1,451.63, COPIER LEASE, $725.82, COPIER LEASE $725.81, Vendor Total: $1,451.63;

DB ELECTRIC, MAY 31, 2021, $3,422.89, INSTALL POWER FOR SUMP PUMP $1,593.13, REPLACE BOYS LOCKER ROOM TO LED $1,188.35 , NEW EXHAUST FAN MOTOR – GYM ROOF $641.41, Vendor Total: $3,422.89

U.S. BANK ST. PAUL, MAY 31, 2021, $82,443.75, PRINCIPAL PAYMENT $75,000.00, INTEREST PAYMENT $6,843.75, PAYMENT FEE $600.00, Vendor Total: $82,443.75

Fund Total: $87,318.27

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, MAY 31, 2021, $2,020.28, CLIENT SERVICES $2,020.28, Vendor Total: $2,020.28

BRIGHT SOLUTIONS FOR DYSLEXIA, MAY 31, 2021, $994.85, DYSLEXIA CURRICULUM $994.85, Vendor Total: $994.85

PARENT/GUARDIAN, MAY 31, 2021, $270.90, MILEAGE – PARENT/GUARDIAN $270.90, Vendor Total: $270.90

TEACHWELL, MAY 31, 2021, $800.00, STUDENT OBSERVATION SERVICES $800.00, Vendor Total: $800.00

Fund Total: $4,086.03

FOOD SERVICE

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, 062102, MAY 31, 2021, $196.16, FOOD $196.16, Vendor Total: $196.16

INFINATE, MAY 31, 2021, $6,193.20, NEW FOOD SERVICE SYSTEM $6,193.20, Vendor Total: $6,193.20

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, 06212021, MAY 31, 2021, $2,589.86, FOOD $2,538.09, SUPPLIES $51.77, Vendor Total: $2,589.86

WOONY FOODS, 062103, MAY 31, 2021, $5.59, SUPPLIES $5.59, Vendor Total: $5.59

Fund Total: $8,984.81

Chris Selland presented the financial report and the 2021-2022 school budget.

Discussion was also held on the 2019-2020 school audit which has been completed.

Superintendent Weber advised that the practice football field sprinkler system is in place and work will begin on the asphalt soon.

A quote was received from Todd Brueske ($14,990.00) for the doors in the elementary wing.

The Goergen house has been razed, and Trent and Mr. Weber will plant some grass seed this fall.

Tuckpointing was also discussed for next summer.

Mr. Weber also advised that the elementary was going to purchase a program for phonics.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board went into executive session pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1 at 7:10 p.m. to discuss a matter pertaining to personnel. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 7:22 p.m.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve a special board meeting to be held on June 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the commons of the high school building. The purpose of this meeting will be to supplement the budget prior to the end of the school fiscal year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2021-2022 school budget and set the budget hearing for July 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the school board room during the July regularly scheduled meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the South Dakota Health contract for 2021-2022. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the purchase of technology for 2021-2022 in the amount of $41,210.20. This will include Go-Guardian, which is a program that intends to limit students on sites that are not productive in the classroom. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the Associated School Board of South Dakota membership for the 2021-22 school term. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the following (appendix A) 2021-2022 salary schedule. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the new library hours during the school week as follows: Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Motion carried.

The Board approved the quote from Todd Brueske Construction in the amount of $14,990.00 for the two sets of elementary doors on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger. This will be paid for from the capital outlay fund. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the June 14th, 2021, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 7:35 p.m. on a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager