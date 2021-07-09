Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – SPECIAL MEETING HELD JUNE 30, 2021

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 30th, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were:  Jason White, Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker.  Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering were absent.   Others in attendance were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The purpose of the special meeting was to approve the 2020-2021 budget supplements and conduct end of fiscal year business. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.  

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.  

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the following 2020-2021 budget supplements:

General Fund:

From reserve funds:

• Elementary Instruction – $8,500.00

• Executive Administration – $750.00

• Operation/Maintenance – $5,000.00

• Fiscal Services – $13,000.00

• Pupil Transportation – $6,000.00

• In-service (Mentor Teachers) – $3,409.52

OPERATING FUND: $36,659.52

Capital Outlay Fund:  

From reserve funds:      

• Land acquisition – $15,000.00

• Federal Funding (COVID) – $145,000.00

• Library – $900.00

• Debt Repayment – $700.00

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND: $161,600.00

Special Education Fund: 

No budget supplements 

Debt Service Fund:

From reserve funds:

• QZAB Bond – $3,333.33

DEBT SERVICE FUNDS: $3,333.33

EnterpRISE Fund 53 (Pre-K/Drivers ed):

No budget supplements        

Food Service Fund:

From reserve funds:

• Salaries/Benefits – $2,500.00

• Equipment (freezer) – $18,280.17

• Food – $1,300.00 • Supplies, Services, Laundry – $11,000.00

TOTAL FOOD SERVICE FUND: $33,080.17

Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the June 30th, 2021, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 12:07 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried. 

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND 

Business Manager

