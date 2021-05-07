By: admin

Published May 7, 2021, in School

The third grade class spent an afternoon in a “candy shop” as a way to review math before taking the Smarter Balanced Assessment. The classroom was decorated with balloons to look like a candy shop and throughout the room there were various math activities to accomplish in order to earn a piece of candy. They each had a checklist, and they chose which kind of candy they wanted to work for. When they finished the task matching the candy, they earned the candy. They had fun reviewing their math and performed incredibly well when there was candy on the line! Thanks to CreativeWEB for bringing in balloons and thanks to the parents who donated different types of candy. This candy shop was very successful!

For 21 days, the third grade class had many little visitors attending classes each day. Mrs. Audra Scheel brought in an incubator and 26 eggs to hatch in the classroom. Each week she visited the classroom to teach us about the egg, the life cycle of chickens, and the process that egg farmers go through to put eggs on our table. The candling process was so amazing to get to experience, as well. On day 21, our classroom was chirping with so much excitement as baby chicks hatched and students crowded the incubator in hopes of catching one of the little chicks emerge from its shell. We hatched out 14 chicks and learned so much about the life cycle and realities of raising young animals. A huge thank you to Mrs. Scheel for bringing this wonderful experience to us, and another big thank you to the entire elementary’s patience in listening to that commotion each day as the chicks were hatching and staying in our classroom.

To conclude the incubation and egg hatching unit that the third grade class was working on, Audra Scheel returned to the classroom and brought chicken expert, Bailey Feistner to share her knowledge of chickens. Bailey brought in a few chickens to show to the class and taught the students about the different kinds of chickens, how to care for chickens, and so much more! We learned about showing chickens for 4-H as well. It was especially fun to get to pet the chicken! The third grade class has become quite the experts on chickens and eggs thanks to all the help and information shared by Mrs. Scheel and Bailey!

