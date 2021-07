By: admin

Published July 9, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket’s Annual Water Festival celebration over the Fourth of July holiday was a hit again this year. Despite some incredibly warm weather, especially on the Fourth, there were huge crowds all over town at all the scheduled events. The theme this year was Super Heroes.

…Read about and see many pictures of all the events and activities in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!