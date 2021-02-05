By: admin

The WSWWW wrestling team brought home the championship trophy from the Groton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 30. Eleven WSWWW wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight class. The team earned 190 points, which was 45 more than the second-place team.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington wrestlers traveled to Highmore for a triangular with Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Sunshine Bible Academy. The WSWWW wrestlers brought home two more wins to add to their record, which is now 10-2 for the season and places them at third as a team in the region right now. The final team scores on Tuesday were, WSWWW 56, M/H-H 10 and WSWWW 72, SBA 3.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the WSWWW wrestlers grappled at the Groton Invitational Tournament and brought home the team championship. There were 12 teams in the tournament and the WSWWW team earned 190 points, 45 points more than the second-place team. Nine of the WSWWW wrestlers battled for the individual championship in their weight class, and 11 of them placed in the top four of their weight class.

The wrestlers are finished with regular season tournaments, but they have three more team dual events on their regular schedule before the region tournament on Feb. 20. Their next mat action is tonight (Thursday) in Redfield for a quadrangular with Redfield Area, Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Iroquois/Doland, starting at 5:30. Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, they have a quadrangular in Miller against Miller/Highmore-Harrold, McCook Central/Montrose and Ipswich/Bowdle and their last regular season competition is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 for a triangular in Howard.

