Published January 15, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington wrestlers have had to make some changes to their schedule this year due to COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, the season started with only 10 teams allowed at each tournament on Saturdays, so each school hosting a tournament had to put the teams invited into a bucket and choose 10. Due to this process, the WSWWW wrestlers didn’t get to participate in the last two tournaments they were scheduled to be in.

Because of that unexpected change, the team added a quadrangular to their schedule and hosted it in Wessington Springs last Saturday. They also traveled to Faulkton for a scheduled dual that became a triangular. In both dates of competition, the WSWWW team won their matches against every team they battled against.

On Friday night, in Faulkton, they competed against Faulkton Area and won with a score of 64-18, and they wrestled against Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, N.D., and beat them with a score of 51-24.

On Saturday, they grappled with Sioux Valley and won 55-18. They took on Deuel and beat them with a score of 66-6, and they took the clean sweep for the week with the final match against Groton Area and beating them with a score of 54-16.

WSWWW has their next matches against Howard, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and Warner/Northwestern in a quadrangular at home in Wessington Springs tonight (Thursday) starting at 5 p.m. Then, on Saturday, they travel to Gettysburg for the Battler Invitational, starting at 10 a.m.

