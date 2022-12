By: admin

Published December 16, 2022, in Public Notices

I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County, South Dakota do hereby certify that the taxes and special assessments on the following real property have become delinquent for the year 2021.

Interest and the cost of advertising have been added to the amounts set forth below.

This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

In testimony, I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County hereto set my hand and seal.

Karen Krueger

Sanborn County Treasurer

Date: December 9, 2022

TYLER ANDERSON, LOTS 8-10, BLOCK 10, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $132.62

MARY KATHERINE BALDWIN, LOTS 19-21, BLOCK 44, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $416.26

KATHY BARBER, LOTS 1-2, BLOCK 5, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $514.09

KATHY BARBER, LOT 3, BLOCK 5, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $25.00

KATHY BARBER, LOTS 4-6, BLOCK 5, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $45.97

SHAWN COLEMAN, LOT C1 OF LOT 1 IN NE/4 1-108-62 $274.52

SHAWN COLEMAN, LOT C1 IN SE/4 1-108-62 $454.48

SHAWN COLEMAN, LOT C1 OF NE/4 12-108-62 $220.24

SHAWN COLEMAN, LOT A1-C1-LOT 1 NE/4 1-108-62 $32.80

JACOB CRUM AND MORGAN CRUM, LOT 1 OF SE/4 19-105-60 $662.72

JOSE M. DIAZ RIVERA, N 40’ OF LOT 3, BLOCK 11, OP, LETCHER TOWN $26.68

DELORES LEONARD DOBBERSTEIN, SE/4 4-106-62 $1,223.99

NICOLE DUNNE AND CARRIE TARZON LIVING TRUST, LOTS 18-23, BLOCK 18, OP, LETCHER TOWN $209.05

CODY FAAS, LOTS 1-3 INC, BLOCK 9, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $567.53

ALMA M. FIELDER, LOTS 13-18 INC, BLOCK 116, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $198.82

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, W/2 EXC LOTS H2 & H3 7-107-61 $3,454.30

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, NW/4 EXC LOT H2 EXC N/2NE/4NW/4 18-107-61 $1,675.61

ALLEGRA FINK AND AARON FINK, SW/4 EXC LOT H2 & SW/4SW/4 18-107-61 $1,476.72

ALLEGRA FINK & AARON FINK, SW/4SW/4 18-107-61 $539.65

CARRIE CHRISTINE FOWLER, LOTS 4-15, BLOCK 9, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $511.82

TOM R. HANSON AND LONNA S. HANSON, LOTS 5-7, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $339.10

TOM R. HANSON AND LONNA S. HANSON, LOT 14, BLOCK 5, EASTSIDE EXC A PARCEL OF LAND 100’X150’ DEEDED TO CATHOLIC CHURCH, ARTESIAN TOWN $273.31

TOM R. HANSON AND LONNA S. HANSON, 2 AC TRACT IN NE CORNER NE/4 9-106-59, EASTSIDE OUTLOTS, ARTESIAN TOWN $68.33

RITA K. HERDING-LINN AND SHANNON J. LINN, TRACT 1 OF E/2NE/4 35-106-61 $356.56

VICKI HINES AND DAWN MEYERS, W 297’ OF S 437’ IN SW/4 EXC LOT H2 24-107-62 $855.51

DANIEL AND ROBIN HUNTER, LOTS 7-11, BLOCK 11, SUBDIVISION FV WITH 1972 MH $88.42

JOHN P. KESSINGER, LOTS 13-15 INC, BLOCK 24, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY WITH 1973 MH $242.13

ROGER LINKE AND VICKI LINKE, BLOCK 78, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,614.50

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NE/4 LESS LOT A OF WF EDINGER’S 1ST ADDN 19-105-60 $2,253.03

CLAUDE S. MILLER, NW/4 19-105-60 $2,306.73

DUANE MILLER, LOTS 1-2, BLOCK 20, OP, LETCHER TOWN $38.04

DUANE E. MILLER, LOTS 3-4 & W/2 LOT 5, BLOCK 20, OP, LETCHER TOWN $40.70

DUANE MILLER, E/2 5 & LOTS 6-10, BLOCK 20, OP, LETCHER TOWN $1,213.70

DUANE MILLER AND CLAUDE MILLER, LOTS 7-12, BLOCK 8, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $72.64

LANCE NEWTON AND SHANE M. GLAZER, LOT 18, BLOCK 4, OP, LETCHER TOWN $443.66

CAROL NICHOLSON, LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 12, OP, LETCHER TOWN $368.41

CLINT NURNBERG, LOTS 17-18, BLOCK 12, FV $244.69

CURTIS D. PARCE, LOTS 9-12 INC, BLOCK 2, C & S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $56.43

TINA POYER, LOTS 16-18 INC, BLOCK 65, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,095.26

EUGENE PRINS, LOTS 1-4, BLOCK 15, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $188.84

JOHN SCHMIDT, N 19’ LOT 18, LOTS 19-22, LOT 23 EXC E 5’ OF N 7’, EXC LOT 1 & N 7’ OF W 107’, BLOCK 26, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,391.60

LEONARD SCHMIT, LOTS 22-24, BLOCK 5, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $271.82

PATRICIA A. SCHOLTES, LOTS 5-6, BLOCK 18, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $274.30

KRISTI SCHULZ, LOTS 10-13, BLOCK 111, 1ST ADDN, N 25’ OF OUTLOT I IN 28-107-62 $471.48

JENNIFER SINKBEIL, LOTS 15-18, BLOCK 5, OP, LETCHER TOWN $90.61

TRACEY STEELE, LOTS 7-12 INC, BLOCK 14, FV $310.51

DAVID STEELE AND TRACEY STEELE, LOTS 13-15 INC, BLOCK 14, FV $27.72

GARY STEICHEN AND JEAN STEICHEN, W 82’ OF LOT 9, BLOCK 30, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $43.61

DARYL THOMPSON, LOTS 10-12 INC, BLOCK 18, FV $32.71

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, LOTS 4-10 INC, BLOCK 19, FV $19.33

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, BLOCK 20, FV $20.93

DARYL THOMPSON, LOTS 1-3 INC, BLOCK 21, FV $103.89

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, BLOCK 29, FV $467.29

SANBORN PHEASANT PRESERVE LLC, LOTS 3 & 4 & S/2NW/4 EXC SILVER CREEK RANCH CONSERVATION EASEMENT TRACT 6 3-106-61 $140.34

SANBORN PHEASANT PRESERVE LLC, SILVER CREEK RANCH CONSERVATION EASEMENT TRACT 6 IN NW/4 3-106-61 $2,126.26

SANBORN PHEASANT PRESERVE LLC, S/2 EXC SILVER CREEK RANCH CONSERVATION, EASEMENT TRACTS 4 & 5 34-107-61 $1,261.38

SANBORN PHEASANT PRESERVE LLC, SILVER CREEK RANCH CONSERVATION EASEMENT TRACTS 4 & 5 IN S/2 34-107-61 $2,368.48

LEON C. ZAPP, LOTS 1-12, BLOCK 9, W/ARTESIAN, ARTESIAN TOWN $418.97

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 8-10 INC, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $1,251.59

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 11-15, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $46.32

BRADLEY ZOBEL AND ANGEL HOLBROOK, LOTS 16-20, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $53.74

DENNIS ZOBEL, W/2SW/4 26-108-61 $1,311.08

DENNIS ZOBEL, W/2SE/4 EXC LOT A OF MCGINNIS ENTERPRISES LLC, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $957.78

Published once on December 15, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $79.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ18-1tb