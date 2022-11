By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Delaney Zoss presents the 2022 Outstanding Contribution to 4-H Award to Deb Jacobsen and Jake’s Lounge in appreciation for all she has done for Sanborn County 4-H and the Town ‘N Kountry Kids – Blue Group.

Another 4-H year is in the books! With the celebration of the annual 4-H Recognition Event on Saturday, Nov. 12, the 2021-2022 4-H year was brought to a close. 4-H members and Cloverbuds were acknowledged for their many successes and achievements. It was a great tribute to the hard work and dedication the youth put in each and every day. Congratulations to all for your accomplishments!

…See the full results and more pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!