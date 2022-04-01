4-H fruit sales raise over $5,000

By:
Published April 1, 2022, in 4-H, Area News

Sanborn County 4-H completed their 4-H Fruit Sales fundraiser this past weekend, selling 829 items for a profit of over $5,000. The proceeds are used for various 4-H grounds improvement projects. This year the planned improvements include barn shades or repairs to the boards/hinges currently used on the west side of the 4-H barn, a water run from the hydrant to the back of the 4-H barn, additional shade for a livestock clipping area, an additional 12-hole apartment rabbit cage, support of the building addition project and miscellaneous other capital expenditures. 

See pictures in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

