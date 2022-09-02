Adoption of Provisional Budget to Sanborn County, South Dakota

By:
Published September 2, 2022, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the Courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2023 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 20th day of September 2022.  At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

KAMI MOODY

Sanborn County Auditor

Published on September 1 and September 8, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $21.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ3-2tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 4, 2022, 2:02 am
    Clear
    53°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 82%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 