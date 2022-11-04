Annual Trunk-or-Treat draws huge crowd

By:
Published November 4, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The winner of the first Trunk-or-Treat Champion belt is the Conrad/Senska trunk, which was transformed into a monster. Pictured with their award-winning trunk are the creators, from left to right: Laura Conrad, Ivy Senska and Olivia Conrad.

Kids from all over the county congregated in the parking lot of Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist church on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the annual Trunk-or-Treat event held in Woonsocket. The weather was perfect for an evening of outdoor fun. The youth group served a meal for everyone to enjoy, and there were 20 trunks for the little ones to receive all different kinds of treats. All attendees were asked to cast their vote for their favorite trunk. The winner was announced at the church’s Sunday service, and Laura Conrad and Ivy Senska’s “Monster” trunk was awarded top honors. 

…See another picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

