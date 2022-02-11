Authorities called to one-car accident

By:
Published February 11, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, Feb. 3, Doug Mentele, 40, of Wessington Springs, was traveling west on SD Hwy 34, when a coughing spell overtook him, and he lost consciousness for a short time, which caused him to jump the median and end up in the east-bound lane. 

The Woonsocket Fire Department and the Sanborn County Ambulance were called to the scene, and Mentele was transported to the Mitchell hospital. He was determined to be okay and released that evening. The car was a total loss, but no other vehicles or property were damaged in the accident.

