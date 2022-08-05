By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Over the past weekend, Bailey Feistner of Woonsocket was crowned the Junior Miss Days of ‘76 at the 100th Anniversary of the famous event held in Deadwood each year. During the event, Bailey had the opportunity to work with sponsors, be a part of the historical parade and assist in promotion of each of the five rodeo productions that took place in four days.

Feistner is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner and will be a senior at Woonsocket High School this fall.

