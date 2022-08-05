Bailey Feistner crowned Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 Rodeo

By:
Published August 5, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Over the past weekend, Bailey Feistner of Woonsocket was crowned the Junior Miss Days of ‘76 at the 100th Anniversary of the famous event held in Deadwood each year. During the event, Bailey had the opportunity to work with sponsors, be a part of the historical parade and assist in promotion of each of the five rodeo productions that took place in four days. 

Feistner is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner and will be a senior at Woonsocket High School this fall.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 6, 2022, 7:02 am
    Showers
    68°F
    real feel: 63°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 