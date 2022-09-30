By: admin

Published September 30, 2022

ARTESIAN – Local farmer Robert Hetland recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Sanborn County Food Pantry. They will use the funds to help families with food boxes at Christmas.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

