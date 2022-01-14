By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Obituaries

Beverly Joan (Lindstrom) Morris, 89, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at United Living Community in Brookings, after an extended illness due to dementia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Artesian Community Center on Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Arrangements are by Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation.

Beverly was born to Ted and Agnes (Nelson) Lindstrom of Carthage, on May 23, 1932, in Mitchell. She was the youngest of five siblings. As a youngster, Bev helped her father at his grocery stores in both Carthage and Madison and helped her mother with her seamstress work.

She graduated from high school in Madison in 1950, and then attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell for two years, leaving to marry the love of her life, Thomas David Morris. They were married on Aug. 16, 1952, in Hartford, and moved to the family farmstead near Fedora. Bev and Tom were blessed with four children.

In 1965, Bev and Tom moved from the farm to Artesian after Tom became the Superintendent of Artesian Public Schools. Beverly eventually returned to school at Dakota Wesleyan, and in 1968, she received her bachelor’s degree in English Language Arts. Upon her graduation, she became a high school language arts teacher at Artesian High School. Beverly was a respected teacher at the high school for many years where she also directed plays, coached declaim and debate, and was involved in all aspects of the school.

As an active community member, Beverly sang at many weddings and funerals, never failing to provide food for a family mourning the loss of a loved one. Beverly became a master calligrapher, and in her later years, she got involved in many craft projects. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Artesian and played the organ as well as performed many other volunteer tasks for the church over the years.

She and Tom loved going out for dinner and dancing. During their retirement, they spent 11 years traveling. Tom died of cancer in 2001 after nearly 49 years of marriage. Beverly gained a special friend, Leonard Lorenz, after Tom died, who provided her with wonderful companionship for 11 years.

Beverly is survived by her four children, Douglas (Mercy) Morris of Anchorage/The Philippines, Terri (Craig) Mulford of Louisville, Colo., Peggy Morris (Jack Gries) of Brookings, Rick (Diane) Morris of Dell Rapids; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Tom Morris; special friend, Leonard Lorenz; her two sisters, Maxine (Sid) Hallowell and June (Steve) Wallace; and two brothers, Blair (Maxine) Lindstrom and Ward (Eva) Lindstrom.