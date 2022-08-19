By: admin

Published August 19, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Aug. 1, Camryn Bird, daughter of Corey and Tracy Bird, was united in marriage to Marcus VanLingen, son of Rick and Kaylene VanLingen, all of Sioux Falls, at “The Canton Barn” in Canton.

Retired Pastor Laura Borman, who had baptized and confirmed Camryn at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, officiated.

The newlyweds honeymooned at a Sandals Resort on the island of Curacao.

Camryn will return to Augustana College to finish her final year of Art Education this fall and student teach under her mother at Harrisburg High School during the final semester.

Marcus is currently in law enforcement for the city of Tea.

Camryn is the granddaughter of Sue Larson of Woonsocket.

