Published April 15, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

This year’s golf season has started with the first varsity meet taking place on Friday, April 8 in Mitchell. SCW had two golfers place in the top 30; Jevon Goertz placed 10th with an 85, and Ethan Schmiedt placed 29th with a 93. The junior high and junior varsity meet that was scheduled for today (Thursday) was postponed, but the varsity team will see their next competition on Thursday, April 21 in Miller.

Members of the SCW Blackhawks golf team in grades seven through 12 are Head Coach Armando Rodriguez, Jevon Goertz, Jared LaVine, Rylan Grassel, Logan Potrament, Bryce Larson, Ethan Schmiedt and Assistant Coach Rick Olsen; third row: Dayton Easton, Emily Overson, Destiny Alameda, Rain Swenson and Isaiah Schultz; second row: Natalie Evans, Summer Beekman, Camden Rassel, Eli Fry, Evan Easton and Whitney Hagman; front row: Raily Munoz-Martinez, Parker Ettswold, Shiloh Senska, Alex Anderson, Teagen Moody and Selena Alameda.

