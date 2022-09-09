Blackhawks dominate first home game of the season

Published September 9, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

The WWSSC Blackhawks hosted the Lead/Deadwood Gold Diggers on Saturday for a late afternoon game at Sanborn Central. The Blackhawks started the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and just continued to put up points each quarter while keeping Lead/Deadwood scoreless and ending the game with a final score of 38-0, Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks improve to a 2-1 record so far for the season, and they will be hosting McCook Central/Montrose on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in Forestburg. 

