By: admin

Published September 9, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

The WWSSC Blackhawks hosted the Lead/Deadwood Gold Diggers on Saturday for a late afternoon game at Sanborn Central. The Blackhawks started the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and just continued to put up points each quarter while keeping Lead/Deadwood scoreless and ending the game with a final score of 38-0, Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks improve to a 2-1 record so far for the season, and they will be hosting McCook Central/Montrose on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in Forestburg.

…Read details and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!