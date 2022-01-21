By: admin

Published January 21, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, SCW basketball teams traveled to Kimball to take on the KWL WiLdKats. The junior varsity teams played first starting with the girls. The young Lady Blackhawks continue their winning streak and stay undefeated with a final score of SCW 47, KWL 21.

The junior varsity boys were up next and had a great battle both offensively and defensively but just couldn’t bring home a W. The final score was SCW 27, KWL 35.

The varsity girls were up next and added another win to their record with a final score of SCW 48, KWL 32.

The varsity boys continue to struggle to find their second win for the season. KWL was a pretty even match for the Blackhawks, but the boys lost steam and couldn’t hold on to bring home the win. The final score was SCW 50, KWL 61.

Both the girls’ and the boys’ varsity teams competed in the 281 Conference Tournament this week, so look for a complete story for tournament results in next week’s issue. Next week, both teams travel to Alexandria for a doubleheader against Hanson on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

