Published August 26, 2022, in Sports

The first game of the season found the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) Blackhawks on the road in Mt. Vernon to take on the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. The Blackhawks struggled to contain the Titans’ offense and came home with a loss of 8-37.

The game started slowly with a scoreless first quarter. The Titans found ways through the Blackhawks’ defense once they got going and scored three touchdowns before the end of the first half. The only score for the Blackhawks came from Holden Havlik, Blackhawks quarterback, a sophomore at Wessington Springs, who finished off a late drive with a two-yard scoring plunge to put the Blackhawks on the board in the fourth quarter.

Camden Jost, a senior at Woonsocket, was leading rusher for WWSSC, gaining 63 yards on 15 carries. On the defensive side, Jost also led the Blackhawks in tackles with five.

This week the Blackhawks travel to Scotland to take on the Jim River Trappers, who are comprised of players from both Scotland and Menno schools. Both teams go into the game on Friday, Aug. 26, with an 0-1 record, so the matchup should be competitive. With the Blackhawks sporting a new head coach in Kenny Huether and a few new, younger players, it might take a little time, but they will continue to improve and become more cohesive as a team with each game. It will be an entertaining season.

