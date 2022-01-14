By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Obituaries

Bobby D. Jensen, 88, of Alpena, passed onto his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs with his family by his side.

His funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket, with burial at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitations were held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket with a prayer service and one hour prior to the service at the Church on Wednesday.

Bob was born to Clifford and Nellie (Heggen) Jensen at Storla. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Storla. He moved to Alpena with his family in 1941 and met the love of his life, Ruth Hindman. They married in October of 1952 and were fortunate to spend 69 wonderful years together. To this union, five children were born, Steve, Valerie, Craig, David and Vicki. In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Army becoming a paratrooper, and he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Bob farmed, trucked, and ran a cow-calf operation. He was a successful businessman and expanded his career and purchased grain elevators in Lane, Plankinton, Armour and Woonsocket. He was a jockey and owned and raced quarter and thoroughbred horses and won many races.

He was a member of the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. He also served his community as a county commissioner and served on the WMMC and HRMC boards. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Alpena.

Most of all, Bob loved his family and loved telling them stories. Attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities was a highlight. He felt his most accomplished things in life were instilling a strong work ethic, love, faith and honesty to his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 69 years; five children, Steve (Joan) of Alpena, Valerie (Glen) Hohn of Woonsocket, Craig (Peggi) of Wessington Springs, David (Kathy) of Alpena, and Vicki (Orv) Harmdierks of Wessington Springs; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Les (Mary) Jensen of Alpena; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, (twin-sister) Betty Jean Jensen, Marian (Jensen) Anderson, Ardis (Jensen) Grace, and Nellie at birth; three brothers, John Jensen, Lloyd Jensen and Willis Jensen; granddaughter, Stephanie Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Vicki Jensen.