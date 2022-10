By: admin

Published October 21, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Jeff Boschee qualified for the State Cross Country Meet this weekend with his ninth-place finish at regions last week. He is the son of Arin and Tricia Boschee.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the SCW cross country team traveled to Vermillion to run in the Region 3A Cross Country Meet. There were 12 teams competing in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions for the region. Jeff Boschee had the best finish for the Blackhawks with a time of 17:36.14. His time earned him ninth place and qualified the Woonsocket junior for the State Meet in Huron on Saturday, Oct. 22.

