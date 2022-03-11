By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Huron, – Dakotaland Federal Credit Union awarded 10 area students with $10,000 in College Scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. Twelve committee members from across Dakotaland’s ten branch communities judged nearly 45 scholarship applications. “It was evident from the applications we reviewed, how dedicated these students are to their future success. So many are volunteering in their communities, involved in a number of extra-curricular activities, working part-time jobs, and still able to reach exceptional academic achievements. I was thoroughly impressed with these young men and women and loved getting to know them through the application process,” stated Angie Hanson, Scholarship Committee Member and Member Services Representative of the Watertown Branch Office.

Dilyn Brooks of Woonsocket will graduate from Woonsocket High School and will be attending Lake Area Technical College in Watertown majoring in Agriculture. She was awarded $1,000 to use toward her continued education.

“Our future is as strong as our next generation of young leaders and I am excited to see such a solid representation of our area students setting goals and making plans. Dakotaland is proud to support these students in their future endeavors. I personally congratulate this year’s scholarship winners and wish them the best as they venture into their next chapter,” added Credit Union President, Ryan Goehner.

Dakotaland Federal Credit Union has locations in Huron, Volga, Brookings, Madison, Redfield, Aberdeen, De Smet, Mitchell, Watertown and Woonsocket. With 40,000 members and $500 million in assets, Dakotaland continues to be locally owned and operated offering a full-line of financial services to its membership since 1935.

…See a picture of Brooks in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.