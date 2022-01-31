By: admin

Published January 31, 2022

At around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, Ashleigh Fry of Woonsocket was headed north on SD Highway 37 when she hit a Black Angus bull that had strayed onto the highway, totaling her Chevy Impala. The Letcher Fire Department and Rescue vehicle were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported. Miss Fry’s parents transported her to the hospital in Mitchell just to be sure, and it was confirmed that she made it through the crash unscathed. The bull, however, had to be removed from the road and did not survive his injuries.

