Published October 28, 2022, in School

Steve Sternhagen, Call To Freedom presenter, addressed students in grades third through sixth at Sanborn Central.

Call to Freedom is an organization based in Sioux Falls. The organization provides supportive services for victims of human trafficking and exploitation. The hour-long elementary assemblies concentrated on assessing the trustworthiness of online information and activity. Objectives included: the concept of intrinsic value, identification of trustworthy individuals, online safety, and personal/societal risk factors. Students became aware of the READY concept: to report, end dangerous communication, ask for help, don’t engage, and “your safety.” Remember the Grandma rule: do not share information with others that you would not share with your grandma.

