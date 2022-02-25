By: admin

Published February 25, 2022

Carl Karrasch, 74, of Artesian, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Carl was born March 16, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. Eventually, life moved him to Antioch, Ill., where he met his wife, Rose. They grew their life together with their four sons in Butternut, Wis. He enjoyed most outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. The love of the outdoors brought them to Artesian. They spent the last 23 years enjoying the outdoors with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Carl (Carmen) Karrasch, Erich (Chris) Karrasch, Bill (Deveree) Karrasch and Gene (Christine) Karrasch; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Colin Karrasch.