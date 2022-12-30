By: admin

Published December 30, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

In the spirit of the Christmas holiday, firefighters, employees and several volunteers worked together to clean up what can only be called a water mess in the solarium at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. Due to the incredibly frigid temperatures that most of the Midwest has been experiencing, a pipe that fed water to the emergency sprinkler system split and flooded the solarium on Christmas Day. Thanks to the valiant efforts of some of the members of the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket, with help from many others, the water only affected the solarium with just a little getting into a couple offices.

Joel Rassel, Woonsocket firefighter, reported that members of the fire district helped get rid of as much water as they could, but there were also several employees who came in to help who were not on shift or on call, but they simply came to help where they could. Rassel said that they worked for about two hours to get the bulk of the water out of the area.

