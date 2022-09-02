By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Headline News, School

On Monday, Aug. 29, an assembly was held at Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Schools. Through telling his story to the different age groups of students, Cory Greenwood and a few of his friends brought a message of how every life matters. The title of the presentation he gave to the seventh through 12th grade students was “Your Story Matters.”

While telling his own story of losing his father to suicide at a very young age, and having a difficult relationship with his father while he was alive, he made it clear that when a person goes through a tough time, they need someone who is willing to be a sounding board or a “safety harness” to keep the troubled person grounded and to help them realize that they are still worth just as much as everyone else in the world, and nothing can keep a person from being worth something. His message was to get the students to understand that they could be a person’s safety harness or if they are troubled, to find that person who can be the safety harness for them. He used very understandable analogies to get his extremely important message across to the students. His friends used music and lights to enhance his message and made it very entertaining as well as meaningful for the students.

