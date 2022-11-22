By: admin

Published November 22, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Candi Sails is the new face at Dakota Roadhouse in Woonsocket. She took over ownership of the restaurant and lounge in mid-November.



The Dakota Roadhouse restaurant and lounge on Woonsocket’s Dumont Avenue (Main Street) is under new ownership as of Wednesday, Nov. 16. with Candi Sails from Wessington Springs as its new proprietor. Sails is not new to the restaurant business as she currently owns The Cone Zone Drive-In in Wessington Springs with her husband, Leon, but because that business is only open in the summer months, she needed something to do for the rest of the year, and since she likes working in food service, Sails thought this could be a good addition to their lives.

