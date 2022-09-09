Darren Linke

California

By:
Published September 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Darren Ray Linke, 45, of California, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, as the result of an auto accident in Williston, N.D.  

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket.

Darren was born in Huron on April 18, 1977, to Roger and Vicki Linke. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1995 and Mitchell Technical Institute in 1997 with an AAS degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance. He most recently worked at Hess Corporation as an I & E Tech in Tioga, N.D. He had previously worked for MMR Group and Orascom Construction.

In 2004, he met Janell Streeter in Fort Collins, Colo. Fort Collins was their home for eleven years. They then moved to California.

Darren was a devoted father. He was an avid motorhead and loved working on his old pickups and hotrods. He also enjoyed traveling with his family.

While working at Hess Corporation, he was a master in his field, working on billion-dollar projects. He was Hess’s go-to-man on all the big projects and had the last say overlooking blueprint designs and tweaking to make sure everything worked perfectly. He was very meticulous at his work.

Darren is survived by his partner of 18 years, Janell Streeter; daughters, DeLanie and Anee’ Linke of Windsor, Calif., and Madyson Streeter of Colorado; mother, Vicki Linke of Woonsocket; siblings, Cristy (Clinton) Olinger of Plankinton, Amy Linke (Jim) of Lane, George Linke (Nicole) of Woonsocket, and Jody Linke of Woonsocket, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Linke, and his grandparents.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 11, 2022, 4:41 am
    Clear
    45°F
    real feel: 46°F
    humidity: 76%
    wind speed: 2 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 