By: admin

Published September 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Darren Ray Linke, 45, of California, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, as the result of an auto accident in Williston, N.D.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket.

Darren was born in Huron on April 18, 1977, to Roger and Vicki Linke. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1995 and Mitchell Technical Institute in 1997 with an AAS degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance. He most recently worked at Hess Corporation as an I & E Tech in Tioga, N.D. He had previously worked for MMR Group and Orascom Construction.

In 2004, he met Janell Streeter in Fort Collins, Colo. Fort Collins was their home for eleven years. They then moved to California.

Darren was a devoted father. He was an avid motorhead and loved working on his old pickups and hotrods. He also enjoyed traveling with his family.

While working at Hess Corporation, he was a master in his field, working on billion-dollar projects. He was Hess’s go-to-man on all the big projects and had the last say overlooking blueprint designs and tweaking to make sure everything worked perfectly. He was very meticulous at his work.

Darren is survived by his partner of 18 years, Janell Streeter; daughters, DeLanie and Anee’ Linke of Windsor, Calif., and Madyson Streeter of Colorado; mother, Vicki Linke of Woonsocket; siblings, Cristy (Clinton) Olinger of Plankinton, Amy Linke (Jim) of Lane, George Linke (Nicole) of Woonsocket, and Jody Linke of Woonsocket, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Linke, and his grandparents.