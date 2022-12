By: admin

Published December 30, 2022, in Public Notices

Sara Klich, 37, of Blunt, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.