Published May 6, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Weskota Foundation annually awards scholarships on behalf of Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, Weskota Manor Avera and Jerauld County Community Health Center to high school seniors who are planning a career in a health care field. Consideration is given to the applicant’s potential contribution to rural health care based upon information provided on the application. Scholarships have been previously awarded to applicants from Jerauld, Aurora, Sanborn and Buffalo Counties. The mission of Weskota Foundation is to assist in the preservation of healthcare services in the Wessington Springs area. Congratulations to this year’s winners.

Recipients of the 2022 Weskota Foundation $600 Scholarships are: Brooke Doering, Woonsocket High School for Radiology Technician at Mitchell Technical College; Angela Munsen, White Lake High School for nursing at Mitchell Technical College; and Carla Munsen, White Lake High School for Pharmacy Technician at Southeast Technical College.