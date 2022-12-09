By: admin

Published December 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Donald O’Neill, 85, of Fulton, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. A private family graveside service was at Graceland Cemetery in Fulton.

Donald William O’Neill was born in Fedora on July 11, 1937, to William and Blanche (Orsborn) O’Neill. After his mother passed away in 1944, Don moved to Fulton to live with his uncle, Arnum Blumenberg. Don graduated from Fulton High School and then attended DWU, majoring in history and coaching. After college, Don was offered a job teaching in Mt. Vernon, but decided his love was with farming.

On June 3, 1957, Don married Betty Klinger. In January of 1961, Don and Betty moved to the farm outside of Fulton, where Don lived out the rest of his life. Along with farming, Don drove a school bus early on and planted trees for the County Extension office. Don also served on numerous boards, including Fulton State Bank, Fulton Farmers Elevator, Hanson Rural Water, Hanson Farm Mutual Insurance, Graceland Association Cemetery, and Trinity Lutheran Church. Don was also a lifetime member of both the Elks and Moose clubs.

Don loved to be outdoors, dancing with Betty, riding motorcycle and, later in life, his Polaris or John Deere mowers, and going on trips with the family. Don was a collector of toy tractors. Don was also a HAM Radio enthusiast.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Peggy (Dick) Denison of Sioux Falls and Phyllis (Pat) Robinson of Fulton; sons, Douglas (Carmen) O’Neill of Alexandria and Dennis O’Neill of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and two nephews.