Published October 14, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Woonsocket’s business district, also known as Dumont Avenue, was full of cars with people drawn to the annual craft fair taking place in the Woonsocket Community and Events Center and the third annual Fall Frenzy that was in the Dumont Boutique and Company store. Many people enjoyed a coffee or smoothie drink from the Muddy Cup Coffee Shop and Pub as they shopped both places.

