By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Obituaries

Elvina Johnson, 78, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, after a brief stay at Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs.

Elvina was born to Fredrick “Fritz” and Hattie (Guerke) Brandenburg of rural Plankinton on March 15, 1944. She enjoyed her time as a girl growing up on the farm with her sister and their dogs and horses. She graduated from Plankinton High School and attended Stewart’s School for cosmetology in Sioux Falls.

Elvina started a family and was a mother to two sons. She was employed and later self-employed as a beautician. She engaged in many employment opportunities, doing everything from bartending to improving home interiors. She was a talented seamstress, sewing drapery and clothing, along with upholstering furniture. She was able to move back to the country, where she kept horses and calves and eventually got into raising Labradors, golden retrievers and Weimaraner dogs. She received letters and cards from people across the country who received puppies from her.

Elvina is survived by her sons, John Harless of Woonsocket and Mike Johnson of Delmont; and sister, Arlene Brandenburg of Mitchell; five granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Kirsten Harless; an infant great-granddaughter, Harper Gillen; and two nieces, Terri Eimers and Teresa Geroy.