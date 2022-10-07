Forestburg class holds reunion

By:
Published October 7, 2022, in Area News, Forestburg

On the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2, the Forestburg Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th class reunion. On Saturday night, they met at the Crossroads in Huron for supper. Then, on Sunday, they met at noon at the 4-H building in Forestburg for a potluck dinner. Former classmates in attendance were Dick Zell, Julie (Newman) Uttecht, Dale Olson, Wayne Brugger, Roger Hinker, Ron Shawd, and Sharon Fredrichs; seated: Dee Baysinger, Connie Grassel, and Bette (Burg) Poppen. Also in attendance were Kevin Uttecht, Joyce Zell, Pat Hinker, Judy Brugger, Jackie Olson, Jane Miller and Larry Reimer. Other 1972 class members are Suzanne (Amick) Erwin, Lillian (Bracha) Puetz, Connie (Ellingson) Sumption, Beverly (Edwards) Miller, Monica (Baysinger) Woods, Bob Burrill, Carlton Cassens (deceased), Paul Larson and John Zoss.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

