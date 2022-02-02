Free throw competition held at Forestburg

Published February 2, 2022

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the St. Charles Knights of Columbus of Artesian held their annual free throw competition in Forestburg. The winners are pictured wearing the t-shirt and holding the certificate they earned. 

Winners were Aubrey Moody, 14-year-old girls; Miley Adams, 13-year-old girls; Carley Edwards, 11-year-old girls; Carter Edwards, 12-year-old boys; Parker Ettswold, 13-year-old boys; Kaylee Adams, 10-year-old girls; Whitney Adams, 9-year-old girls; and Levi Hinker, 9-year-old boys.

No boys competed in the 14-, 11-, and 10-year-old divisions. No girls competed in the 12-year-old division.

All local winners advance to the district competition which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity School in Huron.

