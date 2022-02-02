On Sunday, Jan. 23, the St. Charles Knights of Columbus of Artesian held their annual free throw competition in Forestburg. The winners are pictured wearing the t-shirt and holding the certificate they earned.
Winners were Aubrey Moody, 14-year-old girls; Miley Adams, 13-year-old girls; Carley Edwards, 11-year-old girls; Carter Edwards, 12-year-old boys; Parker Ettswold, 13-year-old boys; Kaylee Adams, 10-year-old girls; Whitney Adams, 9-year-old girls; and Levi Hinker, 9-year-old boys.
No boys competed in the 14-, 11-, and 10-year-old divisions. No girls competed in the 12-year-old division.
All local winners advance to the district competition which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity School in Huron.
