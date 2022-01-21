By: admin

Published January 21, 2022

Helen J. Linke, 95, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket.

A memorial funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Spirit of Faith Lutheran Methodist Church in Woonsocket. Rev. John Anderson officiated. Inurnment was in Eventide Cemetery. Arrangements were by Basham Funeral Home.

Helen Jean Linke was born April 20, 1926, on the family farm northeast of Mitchell to Harold and Edna (Robbins) Smith. She moved with her family to a farm west of Cuthbert at the age of three. She attended grade school at Cuthbert rural school and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1944. Helen graduated from Mitchell Business College in 1945 with a secretarial diploma. She worked as a secretary for the Geyerman Co. until 1947. She married Lloyd Linke at the Methodist parsonage on March 15, 1947, in Woonsocket. She was an active member of Cuthbert United Methodist Church, until it closed.

Helen and Lloyd farmed southeast of Woonsocket their entire married life, raising four children. Helen helped in all phases of farming, as she loved the outdoors and animals. After her husband’s death in 2000, she continued to live on the farm, enjoying her gardening, needle point, crosswords and the melon business. Helen enjoyed all of the sports that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren took part in. She dearly loved ball games and 4-H events and attended many.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mark) Clayton of Yankton; sons, Richard (Vicki Lynn) Linke and Jim Linke, both of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Vi Georgen and Karen Mattke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lloyd; daughter, Susan; granddaughter, Natty Clayton; one brother, Wayne; and two sisters, Eileen and Ruth.