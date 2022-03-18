Ione Buckley

Huron

By:
Published March 18, 2022, in Obituaries

Ione G. Buckley, 96, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Ione’s funeral service was held on Saturday, March 12, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Her burial followed at Riverside Cemetery. The visitation was held on Saturday morning.

Ione Geneva Buckley was born on March 17, 1925, in Ipswich to parents Ellis and Bessie (Wilcox) Allbee. She attended grade school in Faulk County and Huron. She graduated from Huron High School in 1942 and attended Northern State Teacher’s College, graduating in 1943. Ione was a teacher in rural Faulk County and Beadle County for three years. 

Ione married Duane Buckley in Huron on June 12, 1946. To this union, six children were born.

Ione was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Church Circle #1, Quiz Extention Club, Goodwilling Workers Club, and Huron Senior Center. She loved to garden, sew, read, and travel.

She is survived by her children, Duane “Mac” (Sharon) Buckley of Springfield, Mo., Gary Buckley of Huron, Larry Buckley of Brookings, and Beth Dwyer of Minneapolis, Minn.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverley Allbee of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane in 2001; daughter, Sherry Buckley; son, Bryce Buckley; five brothers, Leo, Lloyd, Maurice, Louis, and Glen Allbee; sister, Alice Cooper; two grandchildren, Jarrett Buckley and an infant granddaughter; and two sisters-in-law, Audrey Gulbranson and Lorna Morgan.

