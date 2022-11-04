By: admin

Published November 4, 2022, in Obituaries

Jill Krietlow, 65, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Firesteel Health Care.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, Oct. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Will Funeral Chapel.

Jill was born Oct. 14, 1957, to Lawrence George Wermers Jr. and Barbara Jean Lutz in Mitchell. She attended school in Mitchell. She most recently worked at Kwik Phil, where she loved meeting new people and talking politics with the coffee crew. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, word searches and spending time with family.

Jill is survived by her daughters, Bridget (Wade Eldeen) Larson of Letcher and Cassie (Brian) Krietlow-Curl; sister, LaRee Rumbolz; brother, Larry Wermers; five grandchildren; and four bonus grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and sister, Jackie Wermers-Brink.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to Jill’s memorial fund. Memorials may be sent to PO Box 23, Letcher, SD 57359.