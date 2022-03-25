John Davis

Woonsocket

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

John E Davis, 95, of Woonsocket, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.  

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Church, Woonsocket. Burial will be in Eventide Cemetery, with military rites by the American Legion Post 29. A visitation was at Spirit of Faith Church, Wednesday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and one will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday.  Rev. John Anderson will officiate.

John was born Nov. 5, 1926, to George and Eva (Klein) Davis at his home in Woonsocket. At a young age, John’s mother, Eva, passed away, and he was raised by his stepmother, Stella (Crippen) Davis. 

During summers, while in high school, John enjoyed traveling with combine crews heading south and moving north with the grain harvest. Upon graduating from Woonsocket High School, John started his lifetime passion working with his father, George Earnest, on the Davis Ranch, north of Forestburg. John served with the U.S. Army Combat Engineers operating heavy equipment attached to a U.S. Airforce unit during the Korean conflict from 1951-1953. 

In August of 2002, John opened his home to Jack, Bernie, Joshua, Justin and Joseph, where he enjoyed sharing his home and having family close. In February of 2021, John entered the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, where he resided until his passing.

John enjoyed gathering with family and visiting with friends and neighbors and especially working the fall livestock roundup. John enjoyed his visits with out-of-state pheasant hunters hosted by the Davis family since the early 1950s. 

John is survived by his brother, James (Julie) Davis of Forestburg; nephews, Jeff (Paula) of Brookings, Jack (Bernie) of Woonsocket, Jonathan (Jennifer) of Annapolis, Md.; niece, Jodi Davis Schmid (Greg) of Saginaw, Mich.; seven grand-nephews; one grand-niece; one great-grand-nephew; and three great-grand-nieces. 

John was preceded in death by parents, George Earnest, Eva and Stella Davis; sister, Louise Walter; and brother-in-law, Don Walter.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church building fund at 206 W. 7th Street, Woonsocket, SD 57385.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 28, 2022, 4:25 am
    Mostly cloudy
    25°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 58%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 