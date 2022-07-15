By: admin

Published July 15, 2022, in 4-H, Area News

On Thursday, July 7, during the Special Foods Contest at the Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg, 4-H members could compete in a Consumer and Decision Making (CDM) and horticulture judging contest. 4-Hers compete in judging contests scheduled throughout the summer to earn a high enough score to get a place on the judging teams who represent Sanborn County at the State Fair. The 4-H members in Sanborn County will have another couple chances to compete at judging contests scheduled before Achievement Days to determine who will go to the State Fair on a judging team.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!