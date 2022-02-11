By: admin

Published February 11, 2022, in Sports

On Friday, Feb. 4, the junior high basketball teams hosted the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in Woonsocket. The junior high boys’ team won their game with a final score of 45-24, Blackhawks.

According to Coach Jordan VonEye, “The boys played one of their best games so far this season against Wolsey-Wessington, and it is fun to see them get better every day. We have a handful of games left, and we invite everyone to watch this fun group of boys play.”

…Read the stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.