Ken Stenzel Jr.

Woonsocket

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Kenneth “Ken” Stenzel Jr., 73, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket.

Ken was born on May 14, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Kenneth Sr. and Judy (Potter) Stenzel.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Ken enjoyed his profession as a truck driver, but he most enjoyed the company of his service dog, Calvin.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Michelle Frideres, Bill Stenzel, Ken Stenzel III, and Mike Stenzel; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

