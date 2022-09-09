Lady Blackhawks lose two tough ones at home

By:
Published September 9, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Hanson Beaverettes for SCW’s first regular-season game. Although the Lady Blackhawks started slowly, they fought to the end and made the Hanson ladies earn the win with set scores of 12-25, 15-25 and 24-26. 

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Rustlers from Ethan came to Forestburg for the second home game of the season for the Lady Blackhawks. It was a tough battle through all three sets, but Ethan left the gym with the win. The final set scores were 17-25, 24-26 and 23-25.

The next court action for the Lady Blackhawks was Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Corsica-Stickney and then on to Parkston on Thursday, Sept. 8. The varsity will be competing in the Warbird Tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Sept. 10 starting at 9 a.m. with SCW scheduled to play the second game in a running schedule. Then the whole pack goes to Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with seventh grade starting at 3:45 p.m.

…Read details and see pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 11, 2022, 4:41 am
    Clear
    45°F
    real feel: 46°F
    humidity: 76%
    wind speed: 2 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 