Published September 9, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Hanson Beaverettes for SCW’s first regular-season game. Although the Lady Blackhawks started slowly, they fought to the end and made the Hanson ladies earn the win with set scores of 12-25, 15-25 and 24-26.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Rustlers from Ethan came to Forestburg for the second home game of the season for the Lady Blackhawks. It was a tough battle through all three sets, but Ethan left the gym with the win. The final set scores were 17-25, 24-26 and 23-25.

The next court action for the Lady Blackhawks was Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Corsica-Stickney and then on to Parkston on Thursday, Sept. 8. The varsity will be competing in the Warbird Tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Sept. 10 starting at 9 a.m. with SCW scheduled to play the second game in a running schedule. Then the whole pack goes to Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with seventh grade starting at 3:45 p.m.

