Lady Blackhawks post-season play ends in Wagner

Published November 11, 2022, in Sports

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks hosted the Chamberlain Cubs at Sanborn Central for their first game of post season play. The SCW girls started out slow in the first set losing, 20-25; however, the Lady Blackhawks made some adjustments and won the next three sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-18, to win the match and keep their season alive.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wagner to take on the Wagner Red Raiders. It was a tough battle at the net. The Red Raiders team was a strong opponent, and the Lady Blackhawks lost in three sets with scores 19-25, 2-25, and 11-25.

The Lady Blackhawks ended their season with a 10-19 record.

