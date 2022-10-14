By: admin

Published October 14, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Lady Crusaders at Woonsocket. It was a clean sweep for the Lady Blackhawks, with the C-team, junior varsity and the varsity all winning their matches against the Lady Crusaders.

The SCW varsity girls came out with power and sent SBA scrambling right from the beginning and never looked back, winning the match in three sets, with scores 25-11, 25-8 and 25-7.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the SCW girls traveled to Tripp to take on the Tripp/Delmont/Armour Nighthawks. The Nighthawks proved to be a tough opponent to overcome, and the Lady Blackhawks lost the match in three sets with scores, 13-25, 21-25 and 19-25.

The Lady Blackhawks kicked off a couple of busy weeks of volleyball as they traveled to Howard on Monday, Oct. 10 and hosted the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks at Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Their next game is Thursday, Oct. 13 (tonight) in Kimball against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats, and they play the Hitchcock/Tulare Patriots in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

