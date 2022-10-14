Lady Blackhawks serve up win but fall on the road

By:
Published October 14, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Lady Crusaders at Woonsocket. It was a clean sweep for the Lady Blackhawks, with the C-team, junior varsity and the varsity all winning their matches against the Lady Crusaders.

The SCW varsity girls came out with power and sent SBA scrambling right from the beginning and never looked back, winning the match in three sets, with scores 25-11, 25-8 and 25-7.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the SCW girls traveled to Tripp to take on the Tripp/Delmont/Armour Nighthawks. The Nighthawks proved to be a tough opponent to overcome, and the Lady Blackhawks lost the match in three sets with scores, 13-25, 21-25 and 19-25.

The Lady Blackhawks kicked off a couple of busy weeks of volleyball as they traveled to Howard on Monday, Oct. 10 and hosted the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks at Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Their next game is Thursday, Oct. 13 (tonight) in Kimball against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats, and they play the Hitchcock/Tulare Patriots in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

…See details and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 15, 2022, 9:43 pm
    Partly cloudy
    44°F
    real feel: 42°F
    humidity: 35%
    wind speed: 7 mph NW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 