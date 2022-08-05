By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Around 300 people took advantage of the nice Saturday afternoon and congregated in a field south of Woonsocket to enjoy some fun mud racing at this year’s Woonsocket Mud Races this past weekend. All proceeds from the event went to the Woonsocket Water Festival. This year’s sponsors for the mud run event were 6B Seeds and Supplies, Budde Sanitation, Express Stop and Express 2. The organization of the event is spearheaded by Jeff and Colton Hotchkiss. In preparation for the event and in cleanup after, they received help from the Woonsocket Fire Department, Swenson Farms and the City of Woonsocket. With all the people working together, another successful mud races event is in the books as a great fundraiser for next year’s Water Festival.

