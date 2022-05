By: admin

Published May 6, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

Saturday, about 30 people attended the Legion Auxiliary Salad lunch and silent auction of donated items. A great assortment of salads and desserts were donated by Legion Auxiliary members. BBQ meatballs were also served. It was a great way to celebrate the rain that the area had received and enjoy the good food and visiting. Money raised will be used to help fund the Auxiliary programs.

